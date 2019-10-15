Russian Foreign Ministry Praises Ecuador Deal to End Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia's Foreign Ministry applauded a deal reached overnight between the Ecuadorean government and indigenous people that seeks to end two weeks of clashes over cuts to fuel subsidies.

President Lenin Moreno said on Monday afternoon that he would cancel the offending decree "in the next several hours." The cuts were part of an austerity package approved by the Andean nation's international lenders.

"We welcome the agreements reached by the Moreno administration and the Confederation of Indigenous Nations with the backing of the United Nations and the Catholic Church," the statement read.

The Russian ministry called on the sides to avoid violent action and continue dialogue to stop the crisis from worsening. It reaffirmed Russia's commitment to boosting ties with Ecuador.

Protests over the controversial austerity measures paralyzed Ecuador and reduced its oil production. Demonstrators took police officers hostage and attacked government offices, prompting Moreno to temporarily move the seat of his administration from Quito to a port city further south.