UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Praises Resigning US Ambassador Huntsman's Expertise

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:36 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Praises Resigning US Ambassador Huntsman's Expertise

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, voiced the belief on Thursday that while US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, who intends to resign from his post on October 3, was a competent diplomat, he had understandably failed to unlock the potential of the bilateral relations due to existing tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, voiced the belief on Thursday that while US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, who intends to resign from his post on October 3, was a competent diplomat, he had understandably failed to unlock the potential of the bilateral relations due to existing tensions.

"I can say that we qualify him as a professional. Unfortunately, it was just impossible to unlock the bilateral relations potential, given the United States' steps that we currently see," Zakharova said, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States October Post From

Recent Stories

Central contracts for 2019-20 announced

17 minutes ago

Chinese, Lao militaries to have joint medical res ..

11 minutes ago

Asia stocks climb but tensions linger

11 minutes ago

Over 500 political workers detained in IOK

11 minutes ago

3 dead, 32 injured after road accident in southern ..

11 minutes ago

NA offers fateha for victims of Quetta tragedy, cl ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.