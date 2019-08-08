The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, voiced the belief on Thursday that while US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, who intends to resign from his post on October 3, was a competent diplomat, he had understandably failed to unlock the potential of the bilateral relations due to existing tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, voiced the belief on Thursday that while US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, who intends to resign from his post on October 3, was a competent diplomat, he had understandably failed to unlock the potential of the bilateral relations due to existing tensions.

"I can say that we qualify him as a professional. Unfortunately, it was just impossible to unlock the bilateral relations potential, given the United States' steps that we currently see," Zakharova said, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.