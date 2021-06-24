UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Protests To UK Ambassador Over Destroyer Incident In Black Sea

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had expressed a strong protest to UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert in connection with the actions of the UK destroyer Defender in the Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had expressed a strong protest to UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert in connection with the actions of the UK destroyer Defender in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the actions of Defender in the Black Sea.

"A strong protest was lodged with the Ambassador over illegal crossing of the Russian border and the provocative and dangerous actions of the Royal Navy ship in the territorial sea of Russia, which the Russian side regards as gross non-compliance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea," the statement says.

"Particular attention was paid to the fact that in the event of a repetition of such provocations, all responsibility for their possible consequences will rest entirely with the UK side," the ministry added.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian border and entered Russian waters three kilometers away in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, commenting on the incident, said that if colleagues do not understand what Russia's borders are, then "we can bomb."

