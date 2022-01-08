UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Receives Hundreds Evacuation Requests From Citizens In Kazakhstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Receives Hundreds Evacuation Requests From Citizens in Kazakhstan

The Department of the Situational Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday that it had received several hundred requests from Russians for evacuation from Kazakhstan, mainly from Almaty, with priority given to children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Department of the Situational Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday that it had received several hundred requests from Russians for evacuation from Kazakhstan, mainly from Almaty, with priority given to children.

"We have already processed several hundred requests for evacuation - mainly from Almaty. We are specifying the location and contact numbers, the specific situation. Priority is given to the return of children who were on vacation," the department told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, the press service of Almaty Airport told Sputnik that the airport will resume flights on January 10.

Related Topics

Russia Almaty Kazakhstan January From Airport

Recent Stories

ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

19 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of Senate C ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of Senate Chairman's younger brother

20 seconds ago
 Cypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strai ..

Cypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants

24 seconds ago
 Qasim Suri expresses grief over sad demise of Sala ..

Qasim Suri expresses grief over sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani

25 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 Launch in Line With Germans' Wishes, ..

Nord Stream 2 Launch in Line With Germans' Wishes, No Politics Involved - German ..

3 minutes ago
 Webb telescope fully deployed in space

Webb telescope fully deployed in space

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.