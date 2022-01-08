Russian Foreign Ministry Receives Hundreds Evacuation Requests From Citizens in Kazakhstan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Department of the Situational Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday that it had received several hundred requests from Russians for evacuation from Kazakhstan, mainly from Almaty, with priority given to children.

"We have already processed several hundred requests for evacuation - mainly from Almaty. We are specifying the location and contact numbers, the specific situation. Priority is given to the return of children who were on vacation," the department told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, the press service of Almaty Airport told Sputnik that the airport will resume flights on January 10.