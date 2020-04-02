The Human Rights Watch (HRW) non-profit organization could use its resources to assist Russian citizens imprisoned in the United States instead of criticizing the situation in Russian detention facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

On March 24, the HRW published a piece on the conditions in Russian detention facilities, describing it as lacking, especially in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have taken notice of the article by Human Rights Watch non-profit organization which says that Russian [penitentiary] institutions and alleged inmates there are being kept in unbelievable conditions, without proper health care and so on," Zakharova said during a press briefing.

She proposed that the HRW should use its resources to help Russians staying in US prisons.

"Speaking of Human Rights Watch, I honestly think that the situation in their country of registration [the US] demands much more of their attention than [the situation] in prisons," Zakharova said.

To date, there are 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases among US inmates and 37 among prison personnel, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.