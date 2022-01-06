Russian Foreign Ministry Recommends Russians in Kazakhstan Hide in Houses With Food

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry, in connection with the curfew in Kazakhstan, recommends that Russians in the country take refuge in houses and hotels with food supplies.

"In Kazakhstan, there is a state of emergency and a curfew (11 p.

m. - 7 a.m.). We again recommend that Russian citizens be careful, avoid crowded places, take refuge in hotels / houses, provide food and water supplies, follow events, messages from foreign missions and the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.