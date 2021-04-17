Russian Foreign Ministry Recommends Ukrainian Consul Sosoniuk to Leave Country

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday confirmed summoning the Ukrainian charge d'affaires over the situation involving Consul Oleksandr Sosoniuk, who was temporarily detained in St. Petersburg, and recommending the latter to leave Russia within 72 hours, starting on April 19.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Sosoniuk was arrested on Friday while trying to obtain classified information from FSB and law enforcement databases during a meeting with a Russian national. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Sosoniuk was held in custody for several hours and is now back at his diplomatic mission.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin stated that Kiev is preparing its response to the incident.

"On April 17, Ukraine's charge d'affaires in the Russian Federation, Vasily Pokotilo, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the illegal activities of the consul of the Ukrainian consulate general in St. Petersburg, who was detained on April 16," the ministry said in a statement.

"It was announced that his [Sosoniuk's] presence in Russia is undesirable and [he was] advised to leave within 72 hours, starting April 19," the statement added.

