UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Dutch Reports About Moscow Placing Spies In Country

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:55 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Dutch Reports About Moscow Placing Spies in Country

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday slammed the reports in Dutch media about Russia and China allegedly planting agents in the Netherlands under the guise of technical specialists, saying such allegations are unproven and paid for

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday slammed the reports in Dutch media about Russia and China allegedly planting agents in the Netherlands under the guise of technical specialists, saying such allegations are unproven and paid for.

According to Dutch media, the operation was carried out through both Dutch companies, as well as offices of Russian and Chinese firms in the country.

"As usual, no one has bothered to provide any proof. The reports in those outlets were simply paid for, as it seems to me. They are supposed to once again introduce some additional piece of misinformation," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman went on to describe the situation as a possible execution of manuals distributed by the Dutch specials services and compared the reports to the so-called fake news "against which the European Union is sort of fighting."

Related Topics

Russia China European Union Netherlands Media

Recent Stories

Myanmar's NLD Spokesperson Urges Civil Disobedienc ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Recognizes Only 'All for All' Prisoner Exchan ..

3 minutes ago

LNA Commander Haftar Confirms Support for Libya's ..

3 minutes ago

Spain Approves Transparent Face Masks at Request o ..

26 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders action against YouTube ch ..

26 minutes ago

AJK President accuses India of hatching nefarious ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.