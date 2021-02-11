Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Dutch Reports About Moscow Placing Spies in Country

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday slammed the reports in Dutch media about Russia and China allegedly planting agents in the Netherlands under the guise of technical specialists, saying such allegations are unproven and paid for

According to Dutch media, the operation was carried out through both Dutch companies, as well as offices of Russian and Chinese firms in the country.

"As usual, no one has bothered to provide any proof. The reports in those outlets were simply paid for, as it seems to me. They are supposed to once again introduce some additional piece of misinformation," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman went on to describe the situation as a possible execution of manuals distributed by the Dutch specials services and compared the reports to the so-called fake news "against which the European Union is sort of fighting."