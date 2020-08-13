Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes NYT Article on Content of Lavrov-Pompeo July Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Moscow refutes the article of the New York Times on the content of a phone conversation Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 13, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

The US newspaper claimed that Pompeo warned Moscow against the alleged payments to Taliban militants for attacks on US troops. Moscow has already refuted an earlier article by the NYT which claimed the existence of such bounties, citing anonymous sources.

"During the phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 13, the United States did raise the issue of alleged collusion between Russian special services and Taliban � that was their wording," Zakharova said.

"The Russian foreign minister called such statements 'speculations done in bad faith that have nothing to do with the reality.' He asked Washington to share the proof, which ... did not happen," Zakharova continued.