Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Reports of Exchange Talks of Whelan for Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Media reports on alleged talks of exchange of US espionage convict Paul Whelan for Russians imprisoned in the United States are not true, the head of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Volynkin, told Sputnik.

"As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova have noted, all media reports about alleged talks on exchange of the American convicted of espionage are not true at this time," the diplomat said.

Whelan was sentenced for 16 years in prison on June 15. The investigators have not released the details of the case. The press release of the Federal Security Service indicates only that Whelan was detained in Moscow in late 2018 in the act of spying.

Whelan himself told the court he was not involved in espionage. The defense argues that he was a victim of a provocation, as someone gave him a data stick , on which he was expecting to see nothing more than photos from a trip.