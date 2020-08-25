UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Reports Of Exchange Talks Of Whelan For Russians

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Reports of Exchange Talks of Whelan for Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Media reports on alleged talks of exchange of US espionage convict Paul Whelan for Russians imprisoned in the United States are not true, the head of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Volynkin, told Sputnik.

"As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova have noted, all media reports about alleged talks on exchange of the American convicted of espionage are not true at this time," the diplomat said.

Whelan was sentenced for 16 years in prison on June 15. The investigators have not released the details of the case. The press release of the Federal Security Service indicates only that Whelan was detained in Moscow in late 2018 in the act of spying.

Whelan himself told the court he was not involved in espionage. The defense argues that he was a victim of a provocation, as someone gave him a data stick , on which he was expecting to see nothing more than photos from a trip.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia United States June 2018 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 kills 9 people in Pakistan

34 seconds ago

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

22 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE sets priorities right on food, wa ..

30 minutes ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

35 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

57 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.