Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Reports Of Special Service Campaign In Czech Republic

Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Reports of Special Service Campaign in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday refuted media reports about a special operation in Prague, which amounted to accusations of an attempt on several politicians.

Respekt outlet reported Monday citing a source that some man with a Russian diplomatic passport allegedly arrived in Prague three weeks ago and was found to have deadly poison on him. The man purportedly made his way to the Russian diplomatic mission. According to the outlet, the poison may have been intended for the two local politicians who were linked to the demolition of a monument to a Soviet WWII hero and renaming of a Prague square after Boris Nemtsov. Both politicians were provided security detail, Respekt reported.

"We saw an article in Czech Respekt outlet, which was basically accusing Russia of preparing an attempt on local politicians in Prague. The Embassy of Russia in the Czech Republic categorically refutes such blatant fake insinuations. The rumors in the article have no basis in reality," the diplomatic mission said in a Facebook post.

The diplomats believe the article to be a continuation of the information campaign in the Czech Republic, aiming to discredit Russia.

"Such primitive provocation and propaganda methods, which go against the journalist ethics, can only be met with disgust," the diplomats said.

