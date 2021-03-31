UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Regrets Diplomats Expulsion From Italy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:12 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday regret over the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Rome, noting that an announcement about the potential response will be made later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday regret over the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Rome, noting that an announcement about the potential response will be made later.

Earlier in the day, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced that two Russian diplomats would be immediately expelled in light of the detention of a Russian military diplomat, suspected of being engaged in espionage.

"We express regret over the expulsion of two staffers of the Russian embassy from Rome. We are making effort to establish the circumstances of this decision ... We will later make an additional announcement on our possible steps in light of this move that does not correspond to the level of our bilateral relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.

