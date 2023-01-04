UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Rejects Italian Offer To Mediate Ukrainian Conflict

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 08:57 PM

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected on Wednesday the offer of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, citing Rome's continued assistance to what she called a bloody regime in Kiev

"It is strange to hear offers of mediation from countries that have been so obviously and aggressively anti-Russian since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine � countries that have been not only supporting the bloody regime in Kiev but also lending it substantial military and technical assistance," Maria Zakharova said.

"Such reckless behavior is not only increasing the number of victims, including among Donbas civilians, and prolonging the conflict but also poses a risk of drawing NATO in a direct military confrontation with Russia. However, Kiev's Western donors � unfortunately, Italy is among them � are not willing to stop," Zakharova added in a statement.

