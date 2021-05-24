UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Data On Russian, US Weapons Under New START Deal

The Russian Foreign Ministry released on Monday information about the total numbers of strategic offensive weapons under the New START deal owned by Russia and the United States as of March 1, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry released on Monday information about the total numbers of strategic offensive weapons under the New START deal owned by Russia and the United States as of March 1, 2021.

According to the ministry, as of March 1, 2021, Russia had 517 intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers, while the US had 651.

In addition, Russia has 1,456 warheads on deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, warheads on deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads on deployed heavy bombers, while the US had 1,357.

Russia had 767 deployed and non-deployed launchers of intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, deployed and non-deployed submarine-launched ballistic missile launchers and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers, while the US had 800.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US exceeded indicators laid down in the New START deal by 101 units due to launchers and heavy bombers.

