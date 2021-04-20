UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Reserves Right To Expel Ukrainian Diplomat As Response Step

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:01 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Reserves Right to Expel Ukrainian Diplomat as Response Step

Russia reserves the right to expel a Ukrainian diplomat as a response to Kiev's recent move to declare a staffer of the Russian embassy persona non grata, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia reserves the right to expel a Ukrainian diplomat as a response to Kiev's recent move to declare a staffer of the Russian embassy persona non grata, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry expresses its resolute protest to this new unfriendly move of the Ukrainian side. The accusations against the Russian diplomat are groundless. He did not do anything outside his diplomatic mandate," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow slammed as "absolutely unacceptable" Kiev's claim that the move was a symmetric response to the "oral message about the undesirability of the staying on the Russian Federation's territory of the consul of the Ukrainian consulate general in St.

Petersburg."

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the Ukrainian consul was recommended to leave Russia after it was revealed that he was trying to obtain classified databases of the Russian law enforcement agencies, in order to assist Kiev's preparations for "political repression" against Ukrainian holders of Russian citizenship.

"Taking into consideration all the circumstances, the Russian Foreign Ministry cannot qualify the Russian diplomat's expulsion from Ukraine as a symmetric measure, and reserves the right for reciprocal moves against a diplomat of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow," the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Resolute Oral St. Petersburg Kiev Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

UAE Athletics Federation suspended

2 minutes ago

Stalker arrested from Taylor Swift’s apartment i ..

8 minutes ago

Total of 44 Terrorist Attacks Were Prevented in Ru ..

1 minute ago

Water Board is most corrupt organization: Khurrum ..

1 minute ago

EU to rule on J&J shot safety

6 minutes ago

7745 people received Covid-19 vaccination in last ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.