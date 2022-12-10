UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Retaliates By Banning Entry To 200 Canadian Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry retaliated by banning the entry of 200 Canadian citizens, including high-ranking officials, retired and current parliamentarians, law enforcement officers, and activists of pro-Bandera organizations.

"In response to personal sanctions imposed by the official Ottawa against Russian officials, military personnel, judges, law enforcement officers and public figures, entry is closed on the basis of reciprocity for 200 Canadian citizens," the statement says.

"Among them are high-ranking officials, retired and current parliamentarians, law enforcement officers, representatives of expert circles, as well as activists of numerous pro-Bandera structures and organizations that directly serve the Russophobic course of the Justin Trudeau regime," the ministry explained.

