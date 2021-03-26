(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that she believes that the first press conference of US President Joe Biden was staged, adding that the communication tools of the US leadership with reporters cause concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that she believes that the first press conference of US President Joe Biden was staged, adding that the communication tools of the US leadership with reporters cause concern.

On Thursday, Biden held his first official press conference in the capacity of the US leader, which lasted slightly over an hour.

"It seems to me that it is obvious that the press conference was staged. Personally, it shocked me, I will not hide it. I did not expect that such staged information events may be held in the United States at this level," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that it is "strange" to see this kind of behavior from Washington as it always talks about freedom of speech.

She also said that US reporters have faced "discrimination."

"Recently, the Russian mass media have been discriminated against. Today we see how not only foreign mass media are subjected to this discrimination, but also American journalists themselves: some kind of selection of questions, selection of journalist ... It was clear that the floor was given to only one group of journalists," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that it is "scary" to see what methods are used in regard to media by the current representatives of US authorities.