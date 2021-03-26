UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Biden's Press Conference Was 'Staged'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Biden's Press Conference Was 'Staged'

The Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that she believes that the first press conference of US President Joe Biden was staged, adding that the communication tools of the US leadership with reporters cause concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that she believes that the first press conference of US President Joe Biden was staged, adding that the communication tools of the US leadership with reporters cause concern.

On Thursday, Biden held his first official press conference in the capacity of the US leader, which lasted slightly over an hour.

"It seems to me that it is obvious that the press conference was staged. Personally, it shocked me, I will not hide it. I did not expect that such staged information events may be held in the United States at this level," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that it is "strange" to see this kind of behavior from Washington as it always talks about freedom of speech.

She also said that US reporters have faced "discrimination."

"Recently, the Russian mass media have been discriminated against. Today we see how not only foreign mass media are subjected to this discrimination, but also American journalists themselves: some kind of selection of questions, selection of journalist ... It was clear that the floor was given to only one group of journalists," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that it is "scary" to see what methods are used in regard to media by the current representatives of US authorities.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States May Media From

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

20 seconds ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

41 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

2 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.