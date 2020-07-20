UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Release Of 2 Russian Nationals In Libya

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Release of 2 Russian Nationals in Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it cannot confirm whether reports about the release of two Russian nationals imprisoned in Tripoli are true.

"We do not confirm," the ministry told Sputnik when asked about he reports.

Maxim Shugaleya and Samir Suyefan, employees of Russia's Foundation for National Values Protection, were detained in the Libyan capital in May of last year allegedly for trying to tamper with the upcoming general election. Earlier in the day, Al-Arabiya и Al-Hadath channels reported, citing their own sources, that the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli handed the two Russian nationals over to Turkey.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had received written assurances from Libya's western-based administration that two Russian nationals imprisoned in Tripoli would be released soon.

