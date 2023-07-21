Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Currently No Contacts On Alternative To Grain Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) There are currently no negotiations on an alternative to the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"Currently there are no contacts on an alternative to the grain deal, because we have clearly stated our position: let us first get the results of what we have been discussing for a year and received many promises, and then we can restore the joint efforts to supply grain to the world market," Vershinin told a briefing.

Related Topics

World Russia Market

