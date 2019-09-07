UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Detainee Release Result Of Political Will, Hard Work

Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:36 PM

The simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow is the result of political will and hard work, which should continue to be applied in the future, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Saturday

"Despite the various difficulties and provocations that presented themselves throughout the process, [the release] ended up happening. This is a very important step. It is necessary that this attitude toward problem solving is maintained ... Political will and hard work has paid off," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

The spokeswoman added that taking concrete steps was the best algorithm for success.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.

