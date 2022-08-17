UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says DPR, LPR To Make Own Decision On Inviting UN Chief

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) are sovereign states and make their decisions independently, including on the invitation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a visit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Let me remind you that Donetsk and Luhansk (people's republics) are sovereign states that undoubtedly have their own policies. Of course, now they are fighting the (Ukrainian) threat with the help of our country, which came to their aid at their request, but these are sovereign states.

Therefore, it is up to the relevant structures of the DPR and LPR whether to invite the UN Secretary General or to send him a message," Zakharova said on air of Radio Sputnik while answering a listener's question on Guterres' invitation to the republics.

Guterres is expected to take part in a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish leader Recep Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday.

