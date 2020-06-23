Russian Foreign Ministry Says Drone in Libya Similar to One Made by Russian Neighbors

The information about an alleged Russian drone in Libya, mentioned in a report by UN experts, is not true, the characteristics of the drone are typical of such vehicles produced in a country next to Russia, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The information about an alleged Russian drone in Libya, mentioned in a report by UN experts, is not true, the characteristics of the drone are typical of such vehicles produced in a country next to Russia, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik.

"In particular, it is unclear why experts believe a drone found in Libya to be from Russia if its characteristics match those of a country next to Russia. Meanwhile, the equipment that has been in Libya for a while, is made to look like recent deliveries," Ilyichev said.