Russian Foreign Ministry Says Early To Discuss Moldovan President's Visit To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Early to Discuss Moldovan President's Visit to Russia

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) It is too early to talk about Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Russia before the parliamentary elections in Moldova, Andrey Rudenko, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said on Thursday.

"Currently, Moldova is passing through quite a difficult period, moment in its political development. The elections, which will largely determine the parliament's composition and the role of certain political forces, are coming up on [July] 11. In this regard, I suppose, that probably it is [too] early now to speak about [Sandu's] visit to Russia before the elections' end," Rudenko said during the Central Asian Conference of Russia's Valdai Discussion Club.

According to Rudenko, anything could happen.

In late April, Sandu dissolved the parliament, as it failed twice in three months to form a new government. On May 14, Moldova's central election committee began to receive documents from political organizations seeking to run in the elections.

More Stories From World

