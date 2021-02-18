UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says ECHR Calls To Release Navalny Violate Russian Laws

Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:32 PM

The calls of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to immediately release Alexey Navalny contradict Russian and international laws, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

The court ruled earlier this week that Navalny should be freed immediately. Earlier in February,a court in Moscow replaced Navalny's suspended sentences in a fraud case with real prison time for failure to comply with the rules of the suspended sentence.

"This decision simply does not correspond to international laws, to everything that serves as the basis for the ECHR activities.

It is unsubstantiated. But that's par for the course. There are no facts, no details, no information the decision is based on. It goes against Russia's laws," Zakharova said, as aired on Rossiya 1.

According to Zakharova, the consequences of this decision for the international laws could be "disastrous," because "It is impossible to keep using legal instruments as political tools," Zakharova said.

The decision undermined the authority of the ECHR, the spokeswoman said.

