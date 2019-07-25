Russian Foreign Ministry Says Establishing Circumstances of Russian Tanker Seizure by Kiev

(@imziishan)

Russia is establishing the circumstances of Russian tanker NEYMA seizure by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in order to implement adequate retaliatory measures, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Russia is establishing the circumstances of Russian tanker NEYMA seizure by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in order to implement adequate retaliatory measures, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained NEYMA in Odessa region over its alleged role in blocking passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"We are establishing the circumstances of the incident in order to implement adequate measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"If Russians have been taken hostage, this will be qualified as a gross violation of international law, and consequences will follow immediately," the ministry noted.