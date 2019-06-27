UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says EU Should Respect Integration Processes In Eurasia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:06 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says EU Should Respect Integration Processes in Eurasia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, at a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on Thursday, said that the integration processes in Eurasia should be treated respectfully and carefully and that Moscow was ready to look for common ground with the European Union in Central Asia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, at a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on Thursday, said that the integration processes in Eurasia should be treated respectfully and carefully and that Moscow was ready to look for common ground with the European Union in Central Asia.

The two diplomats held talks on Thursday to discuss Central Asia-related matters and the roles of Moscow and Brussels in them.

"The Russian side stressed the importance of treating the developments in Central Asia, including the dynamically developing processes of Eurasian integration, with care and respect. [Moscow] expressed readiness to search for common ground with the European Union in the [Central Asian] region," the statement read.

Burian, in turn, outlined the main features of the recently adopted "The European Union and Central Asia: new opportunities for a stronger partnership" framework.

The European Union will present the new EU-Central Asia cooperation strategy at the 15th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting, which will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on July 7. According to EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica, the strategy envisages an increase in long-term EU investment in Central Asian economies.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) sought wider cooperation with all interested countries and alliances, including its "long-time traditional trade partner," the European Union. Soon after that, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow favored the idea of moving toward a Greater Eurasian partnership that would include the European Union, the EAEU and various Chinese projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China European Union Road Brussels Bishkek Vladimir Putin April July All Asia

Recent Stories

China Hopes for Cooperation With US Under New Acti ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Ukraine's Servant of the People Party Says ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Permanent Mission Confirms Preparation for ..

3 minutes ago

China Backs Holding New US-North Korea Summit, Hop ..

4 minutes ago

Albanian Electoral Crisis Threatens Nation's 'Euro ..

7 minutes ago

Two People Injured As Gunman Opens Fire Outside Mo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.