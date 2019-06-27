Russian Foreign Ministry Says EU Should Respect Integration Processes in Eurasia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, at a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on Thursday, said that the integration processes in Eurasia should be treated respectfully and carefully and that Moscow was ready to look for common ground with the European Union in Central Asia

The two diplomats held talks on Thursday to discuss Central Asia-related matters and the roles of Moscow and Brussels in them.

"The Russian side stressed the importance of treating the developments in Central Asia, including the dynamically developing processes of Eurasian integration, with care and respect. [Moscow] expressed readiness to search for common ground with the European Union in the [Central Asian] region," the statement read.

Burian, in turn, outlined the main features of the recently adopted "The European Union and Central Asia: new opportunities for a stronger partnership" framework.

The European Union will present the new EU-Central Asia cooperation strategy at the 15th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting, which will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on July 7. According to EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica, the strategy envisages an increase in long-term EU investment in Central Asian economies.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) sought wider cooperation with all interested countries and alliances, including its "long-time traditional trade partner," the European Union. Soon after that, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow favored the idea of moving toward a Greater Eurasian partnership that would include the European Union, the EAEU and various Chinese projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative.