Russian Foreign Ministry Says Events in Bucha Aims to Disrupt Peace Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The purpose of the crime committed by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha is to disrupt the peace talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 4, 2022 in connection with the provocation of the Ukrainian military and radicals in the town of Bucha.

The essence of another crime of the Kiev regime is the disruption of peace talks and escalation of violence," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.