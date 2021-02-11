Russian Foreign Ministry Says Expelled Foreign Diplomats Broke Law Knowingly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden, who were expelled from Russia, were aware that they were breaking Russian laws by attending unauthorized rallies, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

Zakharova remarked that Vienna Convention dictates that diplomats should comply with laws and rules of the country they are stationed in.

Russia banned all public gatherings in March last year, the spokeswoman added.

"The foreign diplomats were well aware of that. So, the participation of the employees of general consulates of Sweden and Poland and of the German embassy in the rallies on January 23 and January 31 is not only interference in Russia's internal affairs, but also a conscious, knowing breach of the laws of the country they were in," Zakharova told a briefing.