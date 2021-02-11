UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Expelled Foreign Diplomats Broke Law Knowingly

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Expelled Foreign Diplomats Broke Law Knowingly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden, who were expelled from Russia, were aware that they were breaking Russian laws by attending unauthorized rallies, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

Zakharova remarked that Vienna Convention dictates that diplomats should comply with laws and rules of the country they are stationed in.

Russia banned all public gatherings in March last year, the spokeswoman added.

"The foreign diplomats were well aware of that. So, the participation of the employees of general consulates of Sweden and Poland and of the German embassy in the rallies on January 23 and January 31 is not only interference in Russia's internal affairs, but also a conscious, knowing breach of the laws of the country they were in," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Vienna Poland Sweden January March All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

58 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

58 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

1 hour ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.