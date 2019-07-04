Russian Foreign Ministry Says Fundamental Differences With US Impede Return to INF Talks

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry notes difficulties in returning to talks regarding settling mutual complaints on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the United States due to fundamental disagreements, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"During the working meetings at the State Department, the topic of the INF Treaty was indeed touched upon, but fundamental differences in our views on the causes and nature of the crisis around this Treaty remain," Ermakov said on Wednesday. "It is difficult to return to a substantive discussion on how to resolve the counterclaims in the context of the INF."