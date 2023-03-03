UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Grain Deal Fails, West Sabotaging Russian Part Of 'Package'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The West is "burying" the humanitarian initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by sabotaging the implementation of the Russian part of the "package," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the Istanbul agreements on food and fertilizers.

"We have to state that the 'package' of agreements proposed by Antonio Guterres and signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, does not work. The main problem is the sabotage of the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum by Western countries. It is obvious that the Americans and Europeans do not care about the countries in need and efforts of the UN, which they have long and stubbornly been trying to turn into an obedient tool for serving their political goals," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that "it's time to stop playing the food card."

"The lion's share of grain from Ukraine goes to the European Union at dumping prices for fodder, and not to the poorest countries. Russian agricultural exports are openly obstructed, no matter how the Europeans and Americans convince everyone of the opposite, they are used to telling lies. The West shamelessly buries humanitarian 'package' of the UN Secretary General," the statement says.

