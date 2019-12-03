Russian Foreign Ministry Says Idea That Whelan Was Arrested for Nothing Are Disinformation

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday attempts by the United States to promote the idea that Paul Whelan, accused of spying, had been arrested for nothing, were a massive disinformation campaign

"We continue to register attempts by official Washington, both directly and through controlled media, to promote the idea that the Russian authorities allegedly hold citizen of the US and three other Western countries Whelan, arrested for espionage, and do not provide him with proper medical care. This is yet another massive disinformation campaign aimed at denigrating Russia's image," the ministry said.

It said Whelan's complaints about the conditions of detention and investigators' actions had not been confirmed, adding that there was no threat to his health.