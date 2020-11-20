Russian Foreign Ministry Says Inspired by Support for UN Resolution Against Nazism

Russia is encouraged by widespread support for its UN resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism that was approved by the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia is encouraged by widespread support for its UN resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism that was approved by the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the committee adopted the Russian resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that fuel racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance. The foreign ministry condemned the United States for voting against the resolution on free speech grounds, saying the US is shirking from its international commitments, outlined in the agreement such as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"On that backdrop, the broad and unchanging support for the Russian initiative, lent by countries that are committed to the fight against the glorification of Nazism, is inspiring," the ministry said in a statement.

The resolution is calling for all countries to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including legislative ones. it was voted for by 122 countries and against by the US and Ukraine, while 53 countries abstained.