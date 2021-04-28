UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Kiev's Statement About 'Cyberattack' From Russia Propaganda

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Kiev's Statement About 'Cyberattack' From Russia Propaganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Moscow rejects Kiev's accusations of organizing a cyberattack, as well as Western statements about cyberthreats from Russia, this is propaganda, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department of international information security told journalists on Wednesday.

"I'm tired of commenting not only on Kiev's accusations ” it's just insanity going on there, but in general all Western accusations are built on the same cliche and have an internal content to distract their own people," Andrey Krutskikh said, answering how Moscow could comment on statements Kiev about a hacker attack from Russia.

"Any accusations must be substantiated. If there are no such grounds, then this is just abuse, slander and propaganda. They have to blame someone for something and not be held responsible. This is bad manners in politics," Krutskikh said.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Same Kiev All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s SAIF Zone signs deal with India&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA celebrates Earth Day 2021

36 minutes ago

Employees at MBZFH in Sharjah continue care for co ..

36 minutes ago

Administrator Karachi directs for arrangements bef ..

1 minute ago

SFD activates smart receipt system at Tasheel cent ..

51 minutes ago

KP Food Authority discarded 60 kg substandard food ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.