MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Moscow rejects Kiev's accusations of organizing a cyberattack, as well as Western statements about cyberthreats from Russia, this is propaganda, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department of international information security told journalists on Wednesday.

"I'm tired of commenting not only on Kiev's accusations ” it's just insanity going on there, but in general all Western accusations are built on the same cliche and have an internal content to distract their own people," Andrey Krutskikh said, answering how Moscow could comment on statements Kiev about a hacker attack from Russia.

"Any accusations must be substantiated. If there are no such grounds, then this is just abuse, slander and propaganda. They have to blame someone for something and not be held responsible. This is bad manners in politics," Krutskikh said.