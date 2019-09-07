The simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Ukraine and Russia that took place on Saturday was possible through agreements reached by the leaders of both countries and Kiev's willingness to compromise, Russia's Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Ukraine and Russia that took place on Saturday was possible through agreements reached by the leaders of both countries and Kiev 's willingness to compromise, Russia 's Foreign Ministry said.

"[The simultaneous release] was made possible through the agreements reached by both presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Unlike his predecessors, [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy demonstrated a sensible approach [in the matter] and willingness to compromise," the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry expected other steps to follow that would help resolve tensions between the two countries.

"[Russia's Foreign Ministry] views the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people in Russia and Ukraine as a positive sign, following which other important steps are sure to follow to get us out of the current dead-end in Russia-Ukraine relations and Minsk accords," the ministry said.

The ministry also expressed hope that Saturday's landmark event would create a better climate for substantive work to be done at Minsk and Normandy format talks, emphasizing that Kiev's new administration needed to play key role in the process of promoting the successful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"Russia, as one of the guarantors of the Minsk Accords, confirms its readiness to continue supporting any constructive actions taken for the purpose of both sides of the inter-Ukrainian conflict reaching an agreement.

Ukraine's new administration must play a key role in this process. For this, political will is a must," the ministry said.

Additionally, human lives needed to be valued above all else in the conflict and not be sacrificed for the sake of political games, the ministry added.

"It is unacceptable that civilians, Ukrainian citizens, that by sheer chance found themselves in the middle of the Ukrainian conflict and became hostages of the political elite," the ministry said.

Finally, the ministry called on Ukraine to stop blaming Russia for all of its problems, saying that anti-Russian rhetoric would not solve anything.

"It is obvious Ukraine's habit to blame Russia for all of its problems should become a thing of the past. Constant anti-Russian rhetoric will not get Ukraine any closer to solving any real internal political and economic problems," the ministry said.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.