Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Still on Agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday confirmed that the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken will proceed as scheduled.

Zakharova said that Moscow has not heard from Washington about canceling this event.

"We are always ready for the negotiations process," the spokeswoman told Dozhd tv (listed as a foreign agent in Russia)

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday in Geneva.