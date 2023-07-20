Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lavrov's Participation In Top-Level Events Normal Practice

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The practice with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in high-level events is normal, Russia has unilaterally decided on the minister's participation in the BRICS summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the South African president's office said that Putin will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit, and Lavrov will be present at the event. Later, this information was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"You know perfectly well that such a practice has been used repeatedly, when, for example, the president made a written or video address, and either the foreign minister or a representative of another department was physically present at the summit.

We have used this practice repeatedly," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia made the decision on Lavrov's participation unilaterally, the diplomat added.

"The country determines who will represent the country. Not newspapers, not political scientists, not anyone else. The country itself makes such a decision and our country itself has made such a decision. I am not aware of any additional information about the course of the discussions. I want to emphasize once again that such practices of attendance at summits and participation have took place repeatedly and they were associated with a huge number of different reasons," Zakharova said.

