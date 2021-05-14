UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Limits On Hiring For US Embassy Introduced Irrevocably

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Limits on Hiring for US Embassy Introduced Irrevocably

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Moscow expects that the United States would bring its embassy staff in line with the new requirements no later than August 1, this issue is finally and irrevocably closed,Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the restrictions on hiring to the diplomatic mission.

"As you know, in response to the hostile actions of the United States, the Russian leadership decided to restrict, including a complete ban, the hiring of citizens of Russia and third countries by the embassies and consular offices of unfriendly states. This measure, which is mentioned in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry of April 16 this year, was approved by a presidential decree dated April 23 this year," Zakharova told reporters.

"According to the order of the Russian government dated May 13 this year, issued in pursuance of the said decree, US diplomatic missions are now prohibited from hiring individuals on the territory of Russia," she recalled.

"Taking into account the fact that application of this measure will take time, the Russian Foreign Ministry expects that the US embassy and consular offices in our country will bring the composition of their personnel in accordance with the specified requirements no later than August 1 of this year," Zakharova said.

"The US side is regularly provided with the necessary explanations, leaving no room for any misunderstandings. This issue has been closed completely and irrevocably," she added.

