Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lithuania To Blame For Impasse In Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:25 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lithuania to Blame for Impasse in Bilateral Relations

Relations between Russia and Lithuania are in a hopeless impasse, and it's the fault of Vilnius, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Relations between Russia and Lithuania are in a hopeless impasse, and it's the fault of Vilnius, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On July 17, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said before the start of the EU Summit that he intends to raise the issue of disagreements with Russia in assessing the World War II.

"It is sad that the Lithuanian leader continues to be fueled by destructive phobias instead of thinking about improving bilateral relations, which are in a hopeless impasse by the fault of Vilnius," Zakharova said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

