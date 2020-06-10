Russian Foreign Ministry Says Military Dialogue Channels With US on Syria Work Well

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Military channels of dialogue with the United States on Syria are working well and Russia is interested in improving bilateral cooperation to avoid dangerous military escalations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are in a very intensive and professional dialogue with the United States through our military channels.

The deconflicting mechanism is working, it is a good experience. We hope that it can be used in other situations. We reaffirm our interest in improving the bilateral agreement with the United States to prevent dangerous military activities as well as agreements to avoid dangerous military incidents, using the Syrian experience will also be useful," Ryabkov said during an online discussion on Russian-US relations organized by the Council on Foreign Relations.