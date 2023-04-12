(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Belarusian side agreed on the visit of a Russian consular officer to Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year term in a prison in the Gomel region, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Our embassy in Minsk closely monitors Sapega's fate, keeps in touch with relatives and lawyers of the Russian citizen, occasionally visits the convict at the facility where she is serving her sentence, and provides the necessary consular services," the ministry said, noting that "another similar visit of a consular officer to the penal colony in the Gomel region has been agreed by the Belarusian authorities."

The ministry added that the issue with Sapega's request for a transfer to Russian penitentiary facilities and the terms of its consideration is within the competence of the Russian Justice Ministry and thus should be addressed to its representatives.

Sapega's lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, told Sputnik in early April that the woman's defense submitted a petition for her transfer to Russia to the Russian Justice Ministry and the process has been launched.

In May 2021, a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a fake bomb threat. Sapega and her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist after it helped organize post-election protests in Belarus, were arrested during a stopover at the airport. Protasevich has since made public confessions of his crimes and transferred to house arrest.

On May 6, 2022, a court sentenced Sapega to six years in prison on several charges, including publishing private information about security officials and inciting social hatred. In June, Sapega wrote a petition to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asking for a pardon. On January 10, 2023, Sapega's stepfather said that she had been denied clemency.