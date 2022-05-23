UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Moldova's Withdrawal From CIS Would Be Wrong Step

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Moldova's possible withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) would be a wrong step, as it would have a negative effect on the country's economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We think this would be a wrong move.

Within the framework of the CIS, Moldova is now a member of the free trade area. Withdrawal from such agreements will have a negative impact on its economy," Rudenko told reporters.

Within the commonwealth, there are also agreements on migration and social security, and by withdrawing from these agreements, Moldova will harm itself more than anyone else, the diplomat added.

