Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Shies Away From Important Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Moscow is ready for dialogue with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but the alliance is avoiding really important issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Commenting on Stoltenberg's statement that the proposal to convene a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council remains in force although Moscow has not yet responded to it, the spokeswoman expressed Russia's disagreement with the agenda.

According to her, NATO representatives consider the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which has nothing to do with the alliance, as the main topic, rather than the discussion of really crucial issues of reducing military tension and unintended incidents.

"We have been calling for it since the resumption of the work of the NATO-Russia Council, and since 2018, the alliance has specific proposals from our Ministry of Defense on the table.

.. We can also recall the initiative of [Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov in May on mutual military restraint for the period of the coronavirus pandemic. In response, we received only vague promises with a call to work in existing formats or modernize them in order to actually consolidate the conditions of European security changed by NATO," Zakharova said.

The NATO-Russia Council, established in 2002 to promote cooperation between Russia and the alliance's member states, suspended its work after the 2008 conflict in Georgia, and after the 2014 Ukrainian crisis the council's activities were frozen indefinitely at the initiative of NATO.