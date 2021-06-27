UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO-Ukraine Drills Aim To Create Unrest Near Russian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The goal of the military exercises between NATO and Ukraine is to have "endless" destabilization near the Russian borders and bring weapons and equipment to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday.

"We know perfectly well that those exercises pursue two overarching aims. The first is to have endless destabilization along the Russian border," Zakharova told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

"And the second one is to transfer to Ukraine various types of equipment, weapons, and left them there," Zakharova added.

