Russian Foreign Ministry Says Negotiators Intensify Efforts to Resolve JCPOA Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The participants in the talks on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal intend to intensify efforts to develop documents to resolve the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry recalled that the eighth round of negotiations to restore the full implementation of the nuclear deal had begun with the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA member countries on December 27 in Vienna. After the previous round, which ended on December 17, the parties agreed on how to build further work to the implementation of the JCPOA within its originally agreed framework.

"At this stage, the general determination has been confirmed to intensify efforts to develop the texts of the entire 'package' of documents for the future agreement in the interests of reaching mutually acceptable decisions in a short time," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that interaction on this issue would continue to be carried out in various formats, including meetings of working groups on the lifting of sanctions, nuclear issues and the order of implementation of the future agreement on the restoration of the JCPOA.