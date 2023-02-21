UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says New START Suspension Reversible, US Must Show Political Will

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The decision to suspend the START can be reversible, for this the United States must show political will and make efforts to de-escalate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The decision to suspend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) may be reversible.

To do this, Washington must show political will, make conscientious efforts to de-escalate and create conditions for the resumption of the full functioning of the Treaty and, accordingly, comprehensively ensure its viability," the ministry said in a statement.

"We urge the US side to do just that. Until then, any of our steps towards Washington in the context of New START are absolutely ruled out," it added.

Moscow also calls on Washington to refrain from steps that could prevent the resumption of the New START in the event that the necessary conditions for this mature, the foreign ministry stressed.

