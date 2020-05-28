UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says No Conditions In Place Yet To Convene Normandy Four Summit

All the parties to the Donbas crisis settlement agree that no conditions are currently in place for convening a Normandy-format summit, Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department Director Aleksey Paramonov has said in an interview with Sputnik

"As for convening another Normandy-format summit, all the participants of the process share the opinion that there are currently no conditions in place," Paramonov said, when asked about the possible date of the Normandy Four leaders' summit.

The Russian diplomat pointed to the need to focus on implementing the agreements reached at the summit, which was held in Paris in December.

"Out of nine provisions of the final document of this summit, only one has been implemented, and even then partially, the prisoner exchange," Paramonov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that France and Germany supported the idea to convene a Normandy-format summit when the coronavirus situation improves.

