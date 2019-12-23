Russian Foreign Ministry Says No Dates Set for Intra-Afghan Talks in China

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The dates for the intra-Afghan peace talks in China have not yet been chosen, Dmitry Kabaev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Monday.

Previously, Afghan media reported that the meeting had been planned for November 21.

"Dates have not been set. The Chinese side has not yet reached a full agreement regarding the event's organization. That is why neither the Chinese side nor the Afghan side, say anything," Kabaev told reporters.

He noted that the meeting was expected to take place back in November but had been postponed due to organizational difficulties.

"We do not know when it will happen. We are waiting, hoping that our Chinese partners will succeed in that endeavor," the deputy director added.

On October 25, diplomats from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan held a meeting in Moscow on the Afghan peace process. The US State Department subsequently said that the participants had welcomed China's proposal to hold the next intra-Afghan talks in Beijing.