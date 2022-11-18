Russian Foreign Ministry Says No Grounds Yet to Be Satisfied With IAEA Report on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia have taken note of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report on the results of the verification of reports of the preparation of a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine, so far there are no grounds to be satisfied with these data, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

Ukraine has capabilities to produce such a device and use it for provocative purposes, the diplomat said, adding that the three declared objects are by no means all that Kiev has in this regard.

"When we take into account what kind of sponsors this regime has, what these sponsors are capable of, then there are probably no grounds to be satisfied with what the IAEA has collected and prepared," Ryabkov told reporters.

Moscow will decide on the IAEA report on Ukraine later, the diplomat added.