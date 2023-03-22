Russian Foreign Ministry Says No Room for Talks With US on Restoring New START Treaty

Now its not a good time to have any negotiations between Russia and the United States on restoration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) treaty or anything related to it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Now its not a good time to have any negotiations between Russia and the United States on restoration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) treaty or anything related to it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"They (the US) have to come to their senses ... accept reality as it is. They continue to play with fire, literally. In this situation, there can be no talk of any secret, open, direct or closed agreements regarding the 'restoration' of anything related to New START," Ryabkov told the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia.