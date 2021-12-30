UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says No Talks On Taliban Government Recognition Conducted

December 30, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia have not received any Taliban's (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) notifications on their decision to send an envoy to Moscow and mentioned that Russia's recognition of the Taliban's government is out of question for now.

"We have not received any notifications from the Afghan side, from the Afghan government about their decision to send an envoy to Russia. There are not talks with Afghan authorities on recognition of the interim government.

The Taliban is well-informed about our stance. This stance is based on many conditions," Zakharova told a briefing.

Zakharova mentioned that the Taliban was informed about conditions many times. Those include the establishment of legitimate government, resolution of terrorist and extremist issues in the country, adoption of effective measures to tackle illegal drug-trafficking, abidance to human rights norms and other.

